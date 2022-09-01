Professional Manipulation?! | Making Sense of the Madness

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Are we being brainwashed?
In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan speaks with Michael Grady about how media uses emotional manipulation, which causes a hypnotic, subconscious response, and what we can do to protect ourselves from being manipulated.
See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at:
https://bit.ly/3Rrb0oc
Visit https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!