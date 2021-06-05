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A CALL TO ACTION! ALL WILLING MEDICAL EXPERTS, NURSES AND THOSE WITH CLINICAL AND MEDICAL KNOWLEDGE
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132 views • June 05, 2021
MIRRORED FROM: Via - FalconsCafe: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/falconscafe/
Maria Kane, [05.06.21 09:35] [Forwarded from Fiona Rose Diamond (Fiona CoviLeaks)] [ Video ] A call to action! More Mass Vaccination centres will be announced after the ‘success’ of Twickenham Stadium on bank Holliday Monday. Many of you saw a small group of us spent the day there doing outreach. Please people, we need more of you to save more lives! Calling all willing medical experts, nurses and those with clinical and medical knowledge, we need your help! Please also share if you know where other mass vaccination centres are opening up across the U.K. I’ll be hitting the London based centres hopefully with more people to support! We do have a duty to save lives, and we are ✊🏻❤️ We will be printing more specific flyers and information so if you’d like to help please consider donating here on our home page: www.covileaks.co.uk Thank you everyone for continuing to fight to save humanity! https://t.me/leegarrettchat/63420
Video of the vaccination centre:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/H2gXKtXPYDkp/
Maria Kane, [05.06.21 09:35] [Forwarded from Fiona Rose Diamond (Fiona CoviLeaks)] [ Video ] A call to action! More Mass Vaccination centres will be announced after the ‘success’ of Twickenham Stadium on bank Holliday Monday. Many of you saw a small group of us spent the day there doing outreach. Please people, we need more of you to save more lives! Calling all willing medical experts, nurses and those with clinical and medical knowledge, we need your help! Please also share if you know where other mass vaccination centres are opening up across the U.K. I’ll be hitting the London based centres hopefully with more people to support! We do have a duty to save lives, and we are ✊🏻❤️ We will be printing more specific flyers and information so if you’d like to help please consider donating here on our home page: www.covileaks.co.uk Thank you everyone for continuing to fight to save humanity! https://t.me/leegarrettchat/63420
Video of the vaccination centre:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/H2gXKtXPYDkp/
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