GLOBALIST DEEP STATE ORGANIZED INVASION TO DESTABILIZE THE U.S. ** - Tucker Carlson – 25/Jan/2022

** Tucker Carlson Tonight – 25/Jan/2022

** PELOSI: “A BILL THAT IS CRITICAL TO OUR NATIONAL SECURITY

** THE DEFENDING UKRAINE SOVEREIGNTY ACT: “It’s devoted to ensuring “Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence (and) territorial integrity.”

** A BILL THAT IS CRITICAL TO OUR NATIONAL SECURITY

** RUSSIA ADDS MORE TROOPS AT BORDER: U.S. PUTS TROOPS ON ALERT

** “OUR BORDERS & SOVEREIGNTY SHOULD BE RESPECTED”

** AMERICA’S PRIORITY: UKRAINE’S BORDER, NOT OURS

** U.S. PUT 8,500 TROOPS ON HIGH ALERT TO DEPLOY TO EUROPE

** MILLIONS HAVE CROSSED OUR SOUTHERN BORDER

** BIDEN: “LET THEM IN!”

** WE DON’T ACTUALLY KNOW WHO’S ENTERING THIS COUNTRY

** Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens: OVERNIGHT (Again): As a winter storm moves into the area, Eagle Pass agents arrested another group of 400. 400 people don’t just coincidentally decide to cross together. These are large-scale events orchestrated by criminal elements for $$.

** BIDEN & GLOBALIST CONSPIRATORS HAVE ALLOWED THIS TO HAPPEN

** CBS NEWS” “we have fundamentally changed immigration enforcement in the interior. For the first time ever, our policy explicitly states that a non-citizen’s unlawful presence in the United States will not , by itself, be a basis for the initiation of an enforcement action.”

** BIDEN ADMIN PROUDLY IGNORES IMMICRATION LAW APEASING THEIR GLOBALIST PUPETEERS

** FACEBOOK/META TO AZ ATTORNEY GENERAL: “We do allow people to share information about how to enter a country illegally or request information about how to be smuggled.



** COMPANIES ARE CHEERING ON THIS BORDER CHAOS

** UBER DRIVER TO FOX NEWS: “I just will get a notification of a pickup, head down to the location and there will be a group of 10 plus immigrants standing on the corner, waiting for Uber.”

** OUR LEADER ARE MORE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE’S BORDERS

** WH HADING OUT CASH TO U.S. BOUND MIGRANTS

** TSA: For non-citizens and non-U.S. nationals who do not otherwise have acceptable forms of ID, including ICE Form 1-200 (Warrant for Arrest of an Alien).

** CAUGHT ON CAMERA: GOVT’S MASS RELEASE OF SINGLE ADULT MALE MIGRANTS

**TSA ALLOWS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS TO USE ARREST WARRANTS TO BOARD PLANES

** GROUPS OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ADULT MALES ARE BEING RELEASED TO BUS STATIONS & AIRPORTS

** AMERICA’S BORDER CZAR KAMALA HARRIS SAYS WE MUST PROTECT UKRAINE’S TERRITORIAL INTEGRITY

** BIDEN & HIS MEDIA ALLIES HYPERVENTILATE OVER UKRAINE AS OUR OWN BORDER COLLAPSES