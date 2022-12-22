X22 REPORT Ep. 2954b - FBI & Twitter Colluded In The 2020 Election, Advocating Overthrow Of Government

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2954b - Dec 21, 2022
FBI & Twitter Colluded In The 2020 Election, Advocating Overthrow Of Government
The [DS] is being brought down a path so the people see how they rigged the elections, not just 2020 but 2022. Trump began the process and now Twitter is revealing how certain agencies were colluding with Big Tech. Now Kari Lake's trial is happening and it will show how those in Arizona colluded to rig the election. If the FBI was colluding with Twitter, they were probably colluding with other social media companies and the fake news, now people are seeing how they rigged the election on a small scale. Trump asks a question how do you remedy this type of situation. 18 U.S. Code § 2385. Advocating Overthrow Of Government
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
