The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth NYC Bishop Goes For the Chokeslam 09/20/22

Welcome to Pilot Week!
On today's show we discuss the NYC Bishop who went MMA on a parishioner who disrupted his sermon.
We have plenty of Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul with King James, EDL, and more! Enjoy Warriors Of Light.
