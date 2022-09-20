Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth NYC Bishop Goes For the Chokeslam 09/20/22
0 views
channel image
US Sports Radio
Published 2 months ago |

Welcome to Pilot Week!


On today's show we discuss the NYC Bishop who went MMA on a parishioner who disrupted his sermon.

We have plenty of Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul with King James, EDL, and more! Enjoy Warriors Of Light.

Support the artists by getting the tunes you love.
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3xDTiGv
@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3UBW9tJ

Your donations are always appreciated. More than that a portion of your donations will also be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!
Donate here:
https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
US Sports Radio.
http://www.USSportsRadio.net
https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioListen

Keywords
jesusking jamesdiscipleransomchristian rockstryperholy soldierbloodgood

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
logo

