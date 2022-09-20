The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth NYC Bishop Goes For the Chokeslam 09/20/22

Welcome to Pilot Week!



On today's show we discuss the NYC Bishop who went MMA on a parishioner who disrupted his sermon.

We have plenty of Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul with King James, EDL, and more! Enjoy Warriors Of Light.

Support the artists by getting the tunes you love.

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3xDTiGv

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3UBW9tJ

Your donations are always appreciated. More than that a portion of your donations will also be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!

US Sports Radio.

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioListen