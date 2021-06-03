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Pope Francisco reunion with anti capitalism - a new NAZI - Papa um novo nazista
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13 views • June 03, 2021
What Discovery Channel dont show
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Satellites Do Not Exist - Flat Earth - submarie cables
https://www.brighteon.com/068e5435-1c29-49ac-a04d-1bdb846c04b6
Google Satellites baloon - Brazil 2016
https://www.brighteon.com/9a664d6b-0ac5-490e-8818-52c14062be8d
Brazil 1988 - Satellites - baloon - 2 tons (Satelite balao de 2 toneladas)
https://www.brighteon.com/53e98e12-849e-4063-8dc2-f3410f569d9c
Satellites TV on Stationary Earth
https://www.brighteon.com/48d88f3b-da6a-4421-8f82-8e5d61ad1d3a
Google Project Loon - Satellite falls Brazil - Bahia
https://www.brighteon.com/23db20ab-839d-4351-8336-9c8a3945edf8
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