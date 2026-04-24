Harley Davidson MC Club Movie in Moldova?

https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/116460646620511091





I am SvenVonErick on X & other places including Telegram. I am WhatsApp & Viber +1 860 574 0695.





If you want me to get back to you inside 72 Hours, How did you get my contact Information?





Where are you contacting me from?





What do you want?





What is at least your first name?





Then maybe I will get back to you.





Comments as texts & voicemails.

1 706 740 9324





I want to get food & medicine to Starving Ukraine Women & Children in Moldova UN Refugee Camps not getting anything transported due to most industries in 1st, 2nd, & 3rd World everything Public & Private in process of shutting down due to Trump's Fiasco with Dasterdly Sneak Attack on Iran.





Please donate to help feed the Starving. At least 90%will go to starving & up to 10% is logistics.





#WBNemesis





Steven G. Erickson

215 S. Broadway Suite 217

Salem, NH 03079 USA





Will Someone Please let Harley Davidson Motorcycle Company, Camper Manufacturers, & those wanting Huge Outdoor Concerts minus the "people"who want to starve, poison, & demoralize us to 💀 death?