Yes, Rev. Graham the demons have been unleased! Time for spiritual battle.

I had recently made this short clip to show our youth what I see in my mind as my spiritual man awakened and ready for battle these days...and then Rev Graham made his speech at the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) convention. Goes right with it...in the youth music style!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.