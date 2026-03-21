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It's all true. God and the Devil, heaven and hell, good and evil... All REAL. They just so happen to be aliens which does not change the nature of who they are, it redefines what they are. 6000 years ago the only words to describe them where Gods, angles, demons. Which they are. They just so happen to be aliens as well.