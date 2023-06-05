Nobody in recorded history has died of Tetanus...Tetanus shots are Bovine Scatology🐂💩

Jim Crenshaw
June 4, 2023
Try to never let the Pharmacist or the fake doctors inject you with anything. Quacks pushing quackzines. And if what she says is not enough for you, never take a shot that has ANUS in its name. TetANUS. A shit shot for sure.
Source: Dr. Carrie Madej
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/VV0zgCPWPuNx
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.