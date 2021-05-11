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Ask Seek and Knock - For whom יהוה loves, He disciplines - Watchers Prophecy Spotlight
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10 views • May 11, 2021
[6] * for whom יהוה loves, He disciplines, and flogs every son whom He receives.” *
[7] If you endure discipline, Elohim is treating you as sons. For what son is there whom a father does not discipline?
(Hebrews 12:6-7 [TS2009])
Welcome to "Ask Seek and Knock", What does Yehovah say about discipline, and does He really Flog us? for answers to this question and much more, Join us as we sit at the round table and discuss what the Scriptures say about it.
You can donate to KMSR1700AM at the "Ask Seek and Knock page on holyimpactministries.com and at kmsr1700am.com on the front page. You can also donate to Holy Impact Ministries at holyimpactministries.com
Thanks for Watching, Shalom and Yah Bless You!
[7] If you endure discipline, Elohim is treating you as sons. For what son is there whom a father does not discipline?
(Hebrews 12:6-7 [TS2009])
Welcome to "Ask Seek and Knock", What does Yehovah say about discipline, and does He really Flog us? for answers to this question and much more, Join us as we sit at the round table and discuss what the Scriptures say about it.
You can donate to KMSR1700AM at the "Ask Seek and Knock page on holyimpactministries.com and at kmsr1700am.com on the front page. You can also donate to Holy Impact Ministries at holyimpactministries.com
Thanks for Watching, Shalom and Yah Bless You!
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