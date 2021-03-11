WHAT THEY HAD PLANNED WAS HELL ON EARTH -- OLE DAMMEGARD

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Renowned researcher Ole Dammegard returns to SGT Report with some shocking details he uncovered which strongly suggests that elites in the EU and NATO had dozens of false flag terror operations planned to coincide with the release of the Covid plandemic. Thanks to Ole getting the word out on what he discovered, those horrific plans were sidelined, or postponed, but we must remain vigilant because the evil ones are like cockroaches, they hide from the light but always come back.