© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Radical Trans Doctor In Charge of 500 Orphans!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
32 views • May 05, 2021
Wallace Wong is a radical doctor in California and British Columbia working in both private and public practice.
In a talk in 2019 he claimed to be in the care of 500 B.C. orphans - he also advised parents to lie to the Canadian government, telling them "Suicide, every time". If the government thinks a child is suicidal they will approve of transition surgery and chemical castration.
This monster was investigated and nothing ever came of it - he was the lead doctor advising Robert Hoogland's daughter in the now famous 'Gender Gate' case, where Hoogland has been jailed for 6 months just for refusing to call his daughter a son. It is illegal in Canada to speak Hoogland's name publicly.
The world is turning inside out, upside down and backward - let us flee to greener pastures in the Lord!
Go to inforwarsstore.com to support this work!
In a talk in 2019 he claimed to be in the care of 500 B.C. orphans - he also advised parents to lie to the Canadian government, telling them "Suicide, every time". If the government thinks a child is suicidal they will approve of transition surgery and chemical castration.
This monster was investigated and nothing ever came of it - he was the lead doctor advising Robert Hoogland's daughter in the now famous 'Gender Gate' case, where Hoogland has been jailed for 6 months just for refusing to call his daughter a son. It is illegal in Canada to speak Hoogland's name publicly.
The world is turning inside out, upside down and backward - let us flee to greener pastures in the Lord!
Go to inforwarsstore.com to support this work!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.