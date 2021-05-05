Radical Trans Doctor In Charge of 500 Orphans!

Wallace Wong is a radical doctor in California and British Columbia working in both private and public practice.



In a talk in 2019 he claimed to be in the care of 500 B.C. orphans - he also advised parents to lie to the Canadian government, telling them "Suicide, every time". If the government thinks a child is suicidal they will approve of transition surgery and chemical castration.



This monster was investigated and nothing ever came of it - he was the lead doctor advising Robert Hoogland's daughter in the now famous 'Gender Gate' case, where Hoogland has been jailed for 6 months just for refusing to call his daughter a son. It is illegal in Canada to speak Hoogland's name publicly.



The world is turning inside out, upside down and backward - let us flee to greener pastures in the Lord!



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