Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Biden Administration is Larger and more Dangerous than Expected
You Silenced Me
Published 16 hours ago

Its clear, corrupt attorney David Weiss is protecting Hunter Biden and his father Joe Biden. He was appointed by a corrupt federal judge Merrick Garland. Some Congress Republicans understand this. And want to see how much corruption in Washington DC is attached to the Biden Administration.

