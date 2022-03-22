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The Rich Won't Enter God's Kingdom
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56 views • March 22, 2022
Jesus said that it is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for a rich person to get into heaven. Strangely, many rich people believe that they are headed to heaven just for "believing in Jesus" - whatever that means. Perhaps not surprisingly, Jesus makes no mention of that requirement. Jesus said that to get into heaven we need to sell our possessions and give them to the poor.
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