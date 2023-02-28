Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CCP Asset In Canadian Parliament, with Trudeau's approval.
50 views
channel image
Truth and Courage
Published 16 hours ago |

This is a major Scandal breaking in Canada. Canada's security and intelligence services warned Trudeau that the candidate was entirely sponsored by the CCP and the Chinese Embassy.


Instead of doing something about Chinese interference in Canada's democracy Trudeau chose to scold the Canadian Security apparatus because the whole thing became public.

Trudeau has said previously that he deeply respects and admires China's communist government and their dictatorship due to the efficiency of dictatorships

Keywords
communismtraitorcanadatrudeauccpmolenational-securitycsis

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket