CCP Asset In Canadian Parliament, with Trudeau's approval.

This is a major Scandal breaking in Canada. Canada's security and intelligence services warned Trudeau that the candidate was entirely sponsored by the CCP and the Chinese Embassy.
Instead of doing something about Chinese interference in Canada's democracy Trudeau chose to scold the Canadian Security apparatus because the whole thing became public.
Trudeau has said previously that he deeply respects and admires China's communist government and their dictatorship due to the efficiency of dictatorships
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.