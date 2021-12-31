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The Early Christians Were Called a Cult
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75 views • December 31, 2021
If you decide to follow Jesus, expect to be slandered by people. The early Christians were called a sect (cult) and persecuted heavily by the society around them. People will react very negatively to God's way of doing things. So, if you want to be a Christian, don't expect to be popular.
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