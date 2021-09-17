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Human Biodiversity and Criminality | Brian Boutwell and Stefan Molyneux
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3607/human-biodiversity-and-criminality-brian-boutwell-and-stefan-molyneux-
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3607-human-biodiversity-and-criminality-brian-boutwell-and-stefan-molyneux
What is the origin of criminal behavior? Stefan Molyneux and Brian Boutwell discuss the interplay between biology, genetics and environmental factors when it comes to accurately discussing the factors in criminal activity.
Dr. Brian Boutwell is a Biosocial Criminologist and the Associate Professor of Criminology and Criminal Justice at Saint Louis University. Dr. Boutwell is also the co-editor of the book "The Nurture Versus Biosocial Debate in Criminology: On the Origins of Criminal Behavior and Criminality" with Kevin Beaver and J. C. Barnes.
The Nurture Versus Biosocial Debate in Criminology
http://www.fdrurl.com/criminology
Twitter: https://twitter.com/fsnole1
Articles: http://quillette.com/author/brian-boutwell/
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
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Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3607-human-biodiversity-and-criminality-brian-boutwell-and-stefan-molyneux
What is the origin of criminal behavior? Stefan Molyneux and Brian Boutwell discuss the interplay between biology, genetics and environmental factors when it comes to accurately discussing the factors in criminal activity.
Dr. Brian Boutwell is a Biosocial Criminologist and the Associate Professor of Criminology and Criminal Justice at Saint Louis University. Dr. Boutwell is also the co-editor of the book "The Nurture Versus Biosocial Debate in Criminology: On the Origins of Criminal Behavior and Criminality" with Kevin Beaver and J. C. Barnes.
The Nurture Versus Biosocial Debate in Criminology
http://www.fdrurl.com/criminology
Twitter: https://twitter.com/fsnole1
Articles: http://quillette.com/author/brian-boutwell/
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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