EXPOSED The Fed & big banks to test SOCIAL CREDIT SCORES

Glenn Beck
Oct 3, 2022 With record-breaking inflation, sky-high interest rates, and an economic recession, the Federal Reserve hasn’t had a lot of 2022 wins. But now, the Fed is getting even WORSE. In this clip, Glenn announces the Fed’s new ‘pilot program’ to test social credit scores HERE in America, alongside some of our biggest banks. Listen to find out what exactly this ‘pilot program’ entails and which banks are involved…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=75vlX1ViGQ0
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.