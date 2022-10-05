Create New Account
EXPOSED The Fed & big banks to test SOCIAL CREDIT SCORES
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago |
Glenn Beck


Oct 3, 2022 With record-breaking inflation, sky-high interest rates, and an economic recession, the Federal Reserve hasn’t had a lot of 2022 wins. But now, the Fed is getting even WORSE. In this clip, Glenn announces the Fed’s new ‘pilot program’ to test social credit scores HERE in America, alongside some of our biggest banks. Listen to find out what exactly this ‘pilot program’ entails and which banks are involved…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=75vlX1ViGQ0

