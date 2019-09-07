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Sean Hannity and Marc Morano destroy radical climate clown Betsy Rosenberg
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33 views • September 07, 2019
Clipped from The Sean Hannity radio show on 9-6-19.
Hannity calls out the hidden agenda that always comes with climate change and ask why the science doesn't add up. Marc Morano and Betsy Rosenberg join the show to argue their points.
Hannity calls out the hidden agenda that always comes with climate change and ask why the science doesn't add up. Marc Morano and Betsy Rosenberg join the show to argue their points.
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