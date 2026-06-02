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Decentralize.TV - Episode 112 – June 02, 26 - Zach Vorhies on Open-Source AI, Cognitive Control and the Fight for Decentralized Intelligence
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- Introduction and Guest Introduction (0:00)

- Concerns About Open Source AI and Censorship (5:50)

- Taxation and Regulation of AI (11:24)

- Cognitive Control and Information Filtration (16:59)

- Data Centers and Energy Infrastructure (22:25)

- Small Modular Reactors and Energy Solutions (27:52)

- The Fourth Industrial Revolution and AI Productivity (33:46)

- Human Intuition and Independent Judgment (39:34)

- Education and Parenting Outsourced to AI (45:03)

- The Zach Adams Effect and Local AI (50:30)

- Qigong Dong and Book Ideas (56:16)

- Consultation Appointment and UNA Introduction (1:02:21)

- Affiliate Deals and Ancient Computing Technology (1:09:23)

- Final Remarks and Health Ranger Store Promotion (1:16:14)


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