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DESIRABLE vs. UNDESIRABLE BEHAVIOR, ACCORDING TO SPIRITUAL GUIDES
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20 views • March 28, 2021
What does the spirit world find desirable about human behaviors, and what do they find objectionable? The comparisons may bring clarity to what we should be doing with our time, how we should be treating each other and the world, and what we should be avoiding to stay on the true spiritual path.
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