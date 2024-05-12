Create New Account
Ep. 105: [Turdo]'s Brother Speaks Out
Published Sunday

“Justin Is Not a Free Man”

Few people know Justin Trudeau better than his own brother.

Here’s what he says about him.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 12 May 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-encounter-kyle-kemper

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1789686975458341301

tucker carlson justin trudeau kyle kemper justin castro freedom convoy

