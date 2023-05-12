Cheap Accommodations: Citizen Journalist Rewarded $1000 for THIS story about a Catholic University

O'keefe Media Group
May 10, 2023
1st OMG Citizen Journalist-Led Story: A Citizen Journalist was rewarded $1000 for this recording obtained about a Catholic University allowing "trans girl" to room in the girl’s dorm without their knowledge. Visit OKeefeMediaGroup.com and Subscribe for FULL ACCESS!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Undvi7-Z6-Y
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.