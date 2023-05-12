Create New Account
Cheap Accommodations: Citizen Journalist Rewarded $1000 for THIS story about a Catholic University
High Hopes
Published 21 hours ago |
O'keefe Media Group


May 10, 2023


1st OMG Citizen Journalist-Led Story: A Citizen Journalist was rewarded $1000 for this recording obtained about a Catholic University allowing "trans girl" to room in the girl’s dorm without their knowledge. Visit OKeefeMediaGroup.com and Subscribe for FULL ACCESS!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Undvi7-Z6-Y

omgminnesotarewardcitizen journalistcatholic universitymn1000 dollarssaint paultrans girlokeefe media groupgirls dormwithout their knowledgezoe changst thomas universitydirector of residence

