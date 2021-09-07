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Lets talk about our children; Alex Jones
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22 views • September 07, 2021
Alex Jones show... injecting children is criminal behaviour out in the open...live with good intent, ride the wave a:)
Link; Emergency Saturday Broadcast! Medical Regulators Across The World Awaken To COVID-19 Tyranny, September 5th 2021
https://www.infowars.com/posts/emergency-saturday-broadcast-medical-regulators-across-the-world-awaken-to-covid-19-tyranny/
Link; Emergency Saturday Broadcast! Medical Regulators Across The World Awaken To COVID-19 Tyranny, September 5th 2021
https://www.infowars.com/posts/emergency-saturday-broadcast-medical-regulators-across-the-world-awaken-to-covid-19-tyranny/
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