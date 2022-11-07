Create New Account
"Tea Time" with Dr. Michael Yeadon
Guest Michael Yeadon, Ph.D., appears on this week’s “Tea Time” to share shocking information with viewers on the UN Agenda 2030 and what potential threats it poses to individuals and families, globally. What is their plan concerning currency and digitization, travel and mandates, healthcare and diet?

"They lie to us about absolutely everything. They lied to us about the magnitude of the public health emergency—its never existed. They lied to us about the necessity of having measures like lock-downs, mass testing, social distancing, masks; they lied to you about the design, certain development, and use, political use of these so-called ‘vaccines’...”

