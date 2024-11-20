How to use the "I Identify As" Clause to Influence for Good

Through 20 years of schooling (aka indoctrination), + perhaps another 10 years of 'higher education', being taught whatever is in print is 'gospel truth', and to 'obey' - sadly a number of people have become a little insane. In other words - acting under a magical spell - and not thinking logically. Some people actually believe one can "identify" as a chicken, or dog, or boy, or girl - and then others subsequently 'treat' them that way.





In this video, I teach you how you both when and how you can use that clause to influence for good. Transcripts/links below, feel free to repost/share this content.





Transcript:

https://truthsearchengine.com/uploads/20241119-identify-as-transcript.txt

Audio Transcript:

https://truthsearchengine.com/uploads/20241119-identify-as-video.mp3

Video Download:

https://truthsearchengine.com/uploads/2024119-identify-as-video.mp4







