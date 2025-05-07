BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The connection between AZT Remdesivir and Paxlovid
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
89 views • 4 days ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

"Grazie" to Visione TV for your Italian kindness & great questions.

------

Visione TV Host: So the HIV was actually the first gain of function virus. So you saw the similarity right away.

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Well, not until 2019 not until Mickey Willis' brother died of AZT, and I didn't even miss a beat. I've been indoctrinated. I said, Don't you mean AIDS? Not that HIV caused AIDS, but we knew that, and it didn't matter where it came from, but we knew that AZT was the wrong treatment at the wrong time. So now we see the comparison is they forced the vulnerable to get the COVID shot. They injected the disease so they could treat it with remdesivir and paxlovid and kill them with the drug if they were already exposed.

31/21/2023 - Watch the full interview in both Italian & English: https://youtube.com/watch?v=kdqL1AT9iVA (Video was removed by Youtube)

Keywords
healthnewstruthaidsmikovitsaztremdesivirpaxlovid
