War, Iron Cross, AI, Military Whistleblower, Bomb Iran, Hollywood, Modern Inquisitors
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
1 day ago

Resistance Rising #268: 02 March 2026

 

Topic list:
* Johnny is the LONE VOICE criticizing U.S.S. Borie eradicating the crew of U-405.
* Why do ALL militaries use this symbol to reward their best killers?
* A quick discussion on the utility of AI.
* Johnny is a whistleblower on the U.S. military.
* “American Catholics are crowd-sourcing a three-crowned tiara for the new Pope!”
* Are the 3 crowns proof of Papal domination of Heaven, Earth and Hell? NO, that’s just a myth!
* Johnny helps Matt talk his son out of going into the military.
* President Penis joins with JEWSRAEL to bomb, bomb, bomb Iran.
* Was “karma” responsible for the eradication of U-405’s crew?
* There’s been a MASS SHOOTING in AUSTIN. HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW...
* Anneka Lucas proves Johnny right...again.
* The “creepy” relationship between Fumio and Kubota in Godzilla vs. Gigan.
* Mission Impossible: THE FINAL RECKONING
* HOME FRONT: where all of the drug-selling evil bad guys are WHITE, WHITE, WHITE.
* “The Excommunicator”

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

 

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

 

·         Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

·         Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

 

·         BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

 

·         Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

 

Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

 

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5

false flagcorruptionchurchcatholicvaticanjesuitspedophileromejohnny cirucci
