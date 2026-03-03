War, Iron Cross, AI, Military Whistleblower, Bomb Iran, Hollywood, Modern Inquisitors

Resistance Rising #268: 02 March 2026

Topic list:

* Johnny is the LONE VOICE criticizing U.S.S. Borie eradicating the crew of U-405.

* Why do ALL militaries use this symbol to reward their best killers?

* A quick discussion on the utility of AI.

* Johnny is a whistleblower on the U.S. military.

* “American Catholics are crowd-sourcing a three-crowned tiara for the new Pope!”

* Are the 3 crowns proof of Papal domination of Heaven, Earth and Hell? NO, that’s just a myth!

* Johnny helps Matt talk his son out of going into the military.

* President Penis joins with JEWSRAEL to bomb, bomb, bomb Iran.

* Was “karma” responsible for the eradication of U-405’s crew?

* There’s been a MASS SHOOTING in AUSTIN. HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW...

* Anneka Lucas proves Johnny right...again.

* The “creepy” relationship between Fumio and Kubota in Godzilla vs. Gigan.

* Mission Impossible: THE FINAL RECKONING

* HOME FRONT: where all of the drug-selling evil bad guys are WHITE, WHITE, WHITE.

* “The Excommunicator”

