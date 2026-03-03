War, Iron Cross, AI, Military Whistleblower, Bomb Iran, Hollywood, Modern Inquisitors

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Resistance Rising #268: 02 March 2026
Topic list:
* Johnny is the LONE VOICE criticizing U.S.S. Borie eradicating the crew of U-405.
* Why do ALL militaries use this symbol to reward their best killers?
* A quick discussion on the utility of AI.
* Johnny is a whistleblower on the U.S. military.
* “American Catholics are crowd-sourcing a three-crowned tiara for the new Pope!”
* Are the 3 crowns proof of Papal domination of Heaven, Earth and Hell? NO, that’s just a myth!
* Johnny helps Matt talk his son out of going into the military.
* President Penis joins with JEWSRAEL to bomb, bomb, bomb Iran.
* Was “karma” responsible for the eradication of U-405’s crew?
* There’s been a MASS SHOOTING in AUSTIN. HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW...
* Anneka Lucas proves Johnny right...again.
* The “creepy” relationship between Fumio and Kubota in Godzilla vs. Gigan.
* Mission Impossible: THE FINAL RECKONING
* HOME FRONT: where all of the drug-selling evil bad guys are WHITE, WHITE, WHITE.
* “The Excommunicator”
