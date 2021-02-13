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Real Deal Report "D.C.Implodes as Propaganda Ignites" - Dean Ryan & Kristen Meghan
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670 views • February 13, 2021
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Real Deal Report with Dean Ryan & Kristen Meghan explore the Propaganda Machines for Big Pharma and the NBA. They dissect how the PR think tanks use the bait n switch module to distract their anti-American dealings. Joining the broadcast are guests Lisa Duthie of 'Find Your Own Truth' and Brandon Solo of 'Suspicious Sightings'.
Towards the end of the broadcast the Breaking News of the D.C. Manholes exploding throughout the city take shape while LIVE On Air.
Help Keep these broadcasts Alive
Donate Today at PayPal.me/TheRealDeanRyan
Venmo @TheRealDeanRyan / Cash App $TheRealDeanRyan
Real Deal Report with Dean Ryan & Kristen Meghan explore the Propaganda Machines for Big Pharma and the NBA. They dissect how the PR think tanks use the bait n switch module to distract their anti-American dealings. Joining the broadcast are guests Lisa Duthie of 'Find Your Own Truth' and Brandon Solo of 'Suspicious Sightings'.
Towards the end of the broadcast the Breaking News of the D.C. Manholes exploding throughout the city take shape while LIVE On Air.
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