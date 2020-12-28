NASHVILLE BOMBING: LONEWOLF SUICIDE? THAT WAS QUICK

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*The "Lone Wolf" https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/dec/28/anthony-warner-nashville-bomber-tells-neighbor-wor/
*Governor Lee sounds off as does the head of the Tenn. Bureau of Investigation "All is well" https://www.yahoo.com/news/investigators-continue-search-motive-nashville-205200609.html
The "professionals" weigh in: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=poHOTU4ZpbI
The 5G theory: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4SAvfOhbAeU
The License: https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/commerce/documents/fire_prevention/forms/FireExplosivesHandlerApp.pdf