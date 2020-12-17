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Lettrology # 6 - Predicting 2021, Covid and how your name affects you.
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167 views • December 17, 2020
Predicting what 2021 will be like for you will be very different for other people as you are unique. Covid vaccines are now owned by Communist China and they are called 'suicide needles' by some and I don't doubt it at all.
Find why Peter called 2020 "Double Death" and why, as your future relies on you knowing what other people don't.
Follow Peter as he will help you see things in the future and past as no other can by using his LETTROLOGY tool, for moving forward and back in time to prove Reading the Future can really be done, and he can prove it!
Find why Peter called 2020 "Double Death" and why, as your future relies on you knowing what other people don't.
Follow Peter as he will help you see things in the future and past as no other can by using his LETTROLOGY tool, for moving forward and back in time to prove Reading the Future can really be done, and he can prove it!
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