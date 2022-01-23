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This Week with Dr. Tenpenny | Dr Palevsky as the Special Guest
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43 views • January 23, 2022
JOIN ME LIVE this morning at 9am EST withDr Larry Palevsky on this week with Dr T. You all know and love Dr Larry from our weekly Podcast - Critically Thinking With Dr T and Dr P! https://clouthub.com/c/ThisWeekWithDrT - January 17, 2022
We hope you will join us on Clouthub for this very special show and then when it’s over, we will being our members only Deep Dive episode. If you’re not yet a Deep Dive podcast subscriber, be sure to visit https://www.drtenpenny.com/tenpennypremiummembership
and join us today!
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/id/31f7f14d-de46-4cdc-bb20-8b50a9c2bcc9
This Week with Dr. Tenpenny | Dr Palevsky as the Special Guest
This Week with Dr. Tenpenny, Dr Palevsky as the Special Guest, January 17 2022
We hope you will join us on Clouthub for this very special show and then when it’s over, we will being our members only Deep Dive episode. If you’re not yet a Deep Dive podcast subscriber, be sure to visit https://www.drtenpenny.com/tenpennypremiummembership
and join us today!
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/id/31f7f14d-de46-4cdc-bb20-8b50a9c2bcc9
This Week with Dr. Tenpenny | Dr Palevsky as the Special Guest
This Week with Dr. Tenpenny, Dr Palevsky as the Special Guest, January 17 2022
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