Daily Dose: 'Study Reveals Danger of Flu Vaccine' with Dr. Peterson Pierre
Published 19 hours ago

Daily Dose: 'Study Reveals Danger of Flu Vaccine' with Dr. Peterson Pierre  |  America's Frontline Doctors


AFLDS.org with Dr. Peterson Pierre presents Daily Dose: 'Study Reveals Danger of Flu Vaccine' (Ep. 2301 - 2.2.2023). The Real Story of Good Health.

---------------

Sources:

---------------

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10071822/

---------------

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28562111/

---------------

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4387051/

---------------

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41577-019-0143-6

---------------

https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/repeat-influenza-vaccination-linked-to-higher-risk-of-infection-cdc-preprint-5555230?


Keywords
front line doctorsdaily dosedr peterson pierreflu vax study

