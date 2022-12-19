Secrets of the Banking Trade How to get high growth + productivity & low inflation

Professor Richard A. Werner speaks as invited panalist at the UEZ Economic Summit in Turkey on 8 October 2022.

The moderator asked Professor Werner about Keynes' predictions almost a century ago. What is the link to our present predicament? Why do we experience inflation? Was it predictable? Is Russia to blame? Why do we experience repeated boom-bust cycles? Listen in and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

How can we beat inflation? Is high growth without inflation possible? Why the asset inflation and banking crises? Why have some countries like the UK low productivity? Why have some countries grown phenomenally fast? Banking expert Richard A. Werner reveals the secrets of the banking trade and the rules of the money game in his panel discussion contribution in Turkey on 8 October 2022. It's not about interest rates - that's the official smokescreen to keep the masses in the dark about how economies really work. Check out the role of the central bank.