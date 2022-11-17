Light Bringer (1994, Arcade)

Light Bringer (known as Dungeon Magic in North America) is a beat'em up developed and published by Taito. It was only released in the arcade.





An evil magician kidnaps the princess of a kingdom. He plans to sacrifice her to resurrect a demon lord. You take the part of one of four possible heroes to rescue the princess and make the villain pay.





The game is a beat'em up with a fantasy theme and an isometric perspective, similar to Data East's "Dark Seal" and "Wizard Fire". You can choose between four characters to play. Apart from attacking and jumping, you can use a limited number of special attacks and pick up secondary weapons to throw them.

Similar to Capcom's D&D beat'em ups or Knights of the Round, you can collect experience points and gain levels, giving you more health and strength. You can also find different new main weapons during the game, and certain monsters are more vulnerable to certain weapons. You loose special weapons if you loose a life, but you can pick them up again.

Levels are not linear. Each level is divided into a lot of small rooms and areas. Many of them have several exits, so you can choose your own path up to a certain way. Depending on your path, you might encounter additional mid-bosses and/or bonuses.