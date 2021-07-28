© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CV19 test INVENTOR Kary Banks Mullis explains why Dr. Fauci isn't to be TRUSTED & MORE
Follow
2
Share
Report
283 views • July 28, 2021
This is Kary Banks Mullis. Winner of the Nobel Peace prize for inventing the PCR test aka Covid 19 test. Listen to what he has to say about Dr. FAUCI in this interview 😑
I've also heard the Kary Mullis said the pcr test shouldn't be used to test an infectious disease but the fact checkers say that is out of context because the current test has went through advancements since the original was created. You know what isn't out of context,,, this interview with the creator of the test and his perception of Fauci.
I've also heard the Kary Mullis said the pcr test shouldn't be used to test an infectious disease but the fact checkers say that is out of context because the current test has went through advancements since the original was created. You know what isn't out of context,,, this interview with the creator of the test and his perception of Fauci.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.