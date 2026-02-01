RT News - February 1 2026 6AM GMT

February 1, 2026

rt.com





A constructive meeting with the US peacemaking delegation. Those are the words from Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev after talks in Miam, just ahead of more expected negotiations in the UAE with the Ukrainian side. 3 million pages, thousands of videos and tonnes of damming images, all that in the latest Epstein files dump, released by the US Justice Department. And with that, the world's rich and powerful are scrambling for damage control. 11 Western nations condemn Israel over its clampdown on the UN agency providing critical resources to Palestinians, with UNRWA officials outraged as Israel cuts off water and power in its training centre and demolishes its headquarters.





RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch - dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedeadgene/home

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515