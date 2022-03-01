© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVID-19 and Global Warming: The Powers Aligned Against Us
Follow
10
Share
Report
1624 views • March 01, 2022
Patrick Wood is a science-based critic of Sustainable Development, the Green Economy, UN Agenda 21, and Technocracy. We also discuss global warning and agree that the much greater threat is probably global cooling and a mini-ice age. He is a strong proponent of freedom of speech. (See CitizensforFreeSpeech.org).
The people supporting these deadly agendas and suppressing free speech are largely the same as those using COVID-19 to destroy the economies of the world ito prepare for the Great Reset. He makes a powerful case for their intentional destruction of our economies, at the cost of human life, in order to “build back better.” I take the theme into an area he has also explored: How much these global predators are filled with hatred toward humans and want to see a smaller number of us alive for their good and the good of the planet. A fast moving yet thoughtful exploration of the powers aligned against us. A final thought: People cannot be "objective" about other people. Something in us connects us passionately to others and if we don't love or care about them we easily hate them.
The people supporting these deadly agendas and suppressing free speech are largely the same as those using COVID-19 to destroy the economies of the world ito prepare for the Great Reset. He makes a powerful case for their intentional destruction of our economies, at the cost of human life, in order to “build back better.” I take the theme into an area he has also explored: How much these global predators are filled with hatred toward humans and want to see a smaller number of us alive for their good and the good of the planet. A fast moving yet thoughtful exploration of the powers aligned against us. A final thought: People cannot be "objective" about other people. Something in us connects us passionately to others and if we don't love or care about them we easily hate them.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.