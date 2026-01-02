BATTLE for TRUTH - John-Henry Westen

BATTLE for TRUTH - Sign Of The Cross ✝

John-Henry Westen

John-Henry Westen reflects on the founding of the Rome Life Forum and the early concerns raised in 2014 about Pope Francis and the Church’s direction. He outlines how doctrinal confusion and moral compromise have persisted under Pope Leo XIV, pointing to troubling appointments, LGBT outreach, and ambiguous teachings on core moral issues. Westen warns that the gravest danger is not structural but spiritual, false teachings that endanger souls.

Yet amid the darkness, he finds hope in prophecy and tradition, drawing strength from Our Lady of Fatima and the saints. Renewal, he insists, will come through humility, fidelity, and unwavering devotion to Mary’s Immaculate Heart.