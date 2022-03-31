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WWlll Is Raging On And Most Of Us Are Oblivious Of It
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50 views • March 31, 2022
Some wise words from a smart young lady.
Video Siource:
Mary, 'We The People' News
https://rumble.com/c/c-300035
Theme Music:
'Too Crazy' by David Fesliyan
Festliyan Studios
http://fesliyanstudios.com
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between 'We The People' News or Fesliyan Studios.
Video Siource:
Mary, 'We The People' News
https://rumble.com/c/c-300035
Theme Music:
'Too Crazy' by David Fesliyan
Festliyan Studios
http://fesliyanstudios.com
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between 'We The People' News or Fesliyan Studios.
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