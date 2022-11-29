Wormwood-Planet x system body (not the moon) eclipsed the sun / China in chaos / UFO with fireball / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Nov 28, 2022

Today is now 11/28/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. also today I'm showing some breaking news...This videos highlights: New pictures caught by me showing a reddish planet x system body caught a day ago by me on European sky cameras. Also more large planet bodies were seen passing the sun on NASA stereo ahead footage looking at the sun... Pictures also caught by others... More large meteor debri came in this time over Norway, also over North Carolina. And the one that came in over North Carolina looks to have a UFO possibly traveling with it.... Also debri elsewhere... As I've said first is coming in clusters of debris right now from Planet x system debri and debris coming in from a separate body in the planet x system... Though soon millions will fall from the Fiery red dragon/ planet xs tail.... 2 light sources were seen at sunset in Indonesia which is a hotspot there for planet x system bodies to pass Earth.. The Belarusian

Foreign minister died suddenly. What from I don't know... So I won't speculate on the reasons though it's odd because he met with Vatican officials the day before... As we know the belarusian president is now backing Putin and threatening nuclear war himself while helping Russia in war efforts. Though as I said I choose no political sides... They are all corrupted and ran by the elite involved globally.... A News article came out where false prophet Pope Francis said right now " Encounter must become our greatest desire", and quote.... What he meant by " Encounter" I'm not sure though I got a good feeling it ties into what they will push as good. And what I mean by that is the whole " alien" agenda. In reality not aliens but 3 dimensional demonic entities that yes are here and are waiting to make moves when Christians get taken up into heaven / raptured/ caught up/ rapiemur in latin also called the great " Harpazo" in Greek or raptured up into heaven. When Christ comes to rapture/ take the dead first then living Christians into heaven then judgement at that point whether right after or simultaneously will hit earth and will last a total of 7 years... We know world leaders are getting ready to deceive the world by telling global masses that quote " aliens" came and took people when the rapture does happen. Though we know when the rapture occurs ( aliens) that are nothing more than fallen 3 dimensional entities/ beings, the world leaders will use aliens as a lying excuse to why Christians tons were taken off the earth. In reality Jesus will rapture his church/ true Christians when time comes.... You'll also see as I showed in my last video, not only sheep are doing circles which I explained my feelings in my last video on that situation. Though I found out tons of animals and bugs are all walking in circles all walking towards the right. We know one of the main reasons is because earths magnetic field is breaking down from the planet x system. Though to its a warning from God to man for what's coming globally. In China tons more quarantine/death camps are being built to right as Chinese I-phone factory workers started protesting the lockdowns as its soo bad in China right now that protests are breaking out all over mainland China as its happening to globally right as planet x comes. Just as times past people are rising up again except this time this will be the main end game... Is christ your Lord? Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section.





