BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Charlie Kirk, The 7 Mountains Mandate And The American Theocracy-NTEB-SEPT 27 2025
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
106 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
40 views • 1 day ago

It has been 16 days since the political assassination of Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk, and America is still struggling to put all the pieces in place to make it make sense, but to no avail. It’s a rabbit hole that changes shape the more time you spend in it, but one thing is for sure. Charlie left behind a massive, multimillion dollar empire that helped elect a president and just may now be used to usher in a theocracy in America. Asking if this is good or bad is not the question, the question is who sits on the 7 mountains?


“And here is the mind which hath wisdom. The seven heads are seven mountains, on which the woman sitteth. For God hath put in their hearts to fulfil his will, and to agree, and give their kingdom unto the beast, until the words of God shall be fulfilled.” Revelation 17:9,17 (KJB)


On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, this will be, by far, one of the toughest podcasts we’ve ever had to do as it will undoubtedly push just about everyone’s buttons today in some form or another. The relentless onslaught of the never-ending news cycle has, by now, elevated Charlie Kirk to nearly the level of Roman Catholic sainthood which, truth be told, is not as wacky as you might think it would be. Charlie Kirk was a true patriot, no doubt about that, and he was an outspoken witness for Jesus Christ, no doubt about that, either. But the true weight of his legacy is far more complex than how it appears on the surface. Charlie Kirk was deeply embedded with radical factions of the New Apostolic Reformation, he was a ‘true believer’ in the 7 Mountains Mandate, and as you will hear him say, President Donald Trump is onboard with all of it. The New Apostolic Reformation believes they have a holy mandate to seize control of America to bring in the Kingdom of Heaven. Charlie Kirk believed that, and now the empire he left behind will be leveraged to attempt to bring it to pass. We have the proof, and today you will see it and hear it for yourself.

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy