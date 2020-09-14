Trump Caused the Fires - Alberta Provincial Police

Democrats say climate change caused wildfire explosion in the West. Did it?California, in the middle of a 20-year drought, is battling more than two dozen wildfires, including three of its five largest ever.Cal Fire, the state’s fire agency, reported Thursday that firefighters were battling 28 major fires across the state and more than 3.1 million acres have burned this year.The sky on much of the West Coast has been painted an eerie burnt orange, and flames have left entire towns in dust.Democrats lay blame on climate change.“Mother earth is angry, she is telling us. Whether she’s telling us with hurricanes in the Gulf Coast, fires in the West, whatever it is, the climate crisis is real,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said this week on MSNBC.Trump blames California for wildfires, tells state 'you gotta clean your floors'President Donald Trump on Thursday blamed California for its raging wildfires and threatened to withhold federal money, reprising his attacks from previous rounds of catastrophic blazes.“I see again the forest fires are starting," he said at a rally in swing-state Pennsylvania. "They’re starting again in California. I said, you gotta clean your floors, you gotta clean your forests — there are many, many years of leaves and broken trees and they’re like, like, so flammable, you touch them and it goes up."“Maybe we’re just going to have to make them pay for it because they don’t listen to us,” he added.Alberta pursuing detailed study on creating provincial police serviceThe Alberta government is searching for a contractor to do a detailed study on the potential costs, benefits and logistics of replacing RCMP services with a provincial police service.Blaise Boehmer, press secretary to Justice Minister Kaycee Madu, said the study could cost as much as $2 million. The winning bidder would be expected to report its findings to the government by April 30, 2021.The government is also recruiting an executive director to oversee a new Alberta Provincial Police Services transition secretariat for a two-year-term. The director job would pay between $124,000 and $164,000 a year.Alberta government hiring staff to study feasibility of replacing RCMP with new police forceThe Alberta government is looking to hire a contractor to study the benefits and costs of a proposed provincial police force that could replace the RCMP.Online job postings show the province wants the contractor to do a feasibility review of a possible transition from the RCMP to an Alberta Provincial Police Service.An executive manager, with a salary of up to $164,000, would oversee a team that is to provide an evidence based and objective assessment of the idea.The provincial government’s Fair Deal Panel recommended in June the creation of a provincial police force, saying the RCMP has become too bureaucratically inflexible and smaller communities aren’t getting enough front-line officers.WaPo Tried to Fact-Check Trump on Who Runs the Dangerous Cities... and Failed MiserablyEarlier this week, Democrats blocked the Republican-written police reform bill, the JUSTICE Act. President Trump responded to this disgrace by pointing out the Democrats have a crappy record when it comes to crime. “You hear about certain places like Chicago and you hear about what’s going on in Detroit and other cities, all Democrat-run. Every one of them is Democrat-run,” Trump said. “The 20 worst, the 20 most dangerous are Democrat-run.”Democrats now risk losing the high ground on police reform, and the media has chosen to step in and play defense for them. Which is exactly what Philip Bump of the Washington Post did. According to Bump, President Trump’s claim is dead wrong. “Trump keeps claiming that the most dangerous cities in America are all run by Democrats. They aren’t,” reads the headline of his fact check.