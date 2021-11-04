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PLANDEMIC inDOCTORnation -full documentary
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623 views • November 04, 2021
A full documentary that shows how every thing we are living was planned.
They want us asleep and obeying their orders and mandates. Time to wake up and open our eyes to this genocide.
STILL NEED EVIDENCE ANF PROOF:
VISIT: https://plandemicseries.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Plandemic-THE-RABBIT-HOLE.pdf
They want us asleep and obeying their orders and mandates. Time to wake up and open our eyes to this genocide.
STILL NEED EVIDENCE ANF PROOF:
VISIT: https://plandemicseries.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Plandemic-THE-RABBIT-HOLE.pdf
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