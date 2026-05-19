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The Myth Of China Replacing America
* According to the “Thucydides Trap”, a rising China and an established U.S. are destined for war.
* But the historical comparison falls apart under closer examination.
* The analogy is flawed.
* America is not a declining power.
* China may be facing deeper long-term problems than many are willing to admit.
The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (18 May 2026)
https://rumble.com/v7a1lk6-victor-davis-hanson-why-war-with-china-is-not-inevitable.html