The Myth Of China Replacing America

* According to the “Thucydides Trap”, a rising China and an established U.S. are destined for war.

* But the historical comparison falls apart under closer examination.

* The analogy is flawed.

* America is not a declining power.

* China may be facing deeper long-term problems than many are willing to admit.





The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (18 May 2026)

https://rumble.com/v7a1lk6-victor-davis-hanson-why-war-with-china-is-not-inevitable.html

https://youtu.be/6k-b8nECUXA