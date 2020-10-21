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Rudy Giuliani Turns Over Hunter's Hard Drive to Delaware State Police: Will The Disturbing Content Finally Get Investigated?
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76 views • October 21, 2020
Last night we learned that Rudy Giuliani and his lawyer turned over Hunter Biden's computer's hard drive to Delaware State Police. What will the next move be by authorities. It appears that Hunter Biden has more problems then just smoking crack. Please feel free to watch today's episode of Steve Bannon's War Room: Pandemic Episode 449 (listed below) as Rudy Giuliani joined the panel to discuss his latest move in passing over Hunter Biden's disgusting computer content's to the State of Delaware authorities. The link is in the description box.
Related Videos:
"Will Incoming Asteroid (2018VP1) 'Rock' Joe Biden's Run to the White House on the Eve of the 2020 Election?"
https://youtu.be/8XgpcaCqzC0
Checkout Steve Bannon's War Room: Pandemic (Rudy Giuliani was on this Episode today).
War Room: Pandemic Ep 449
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=60Dt_gju9Jw
Related Videos:
"Will Incoming Asteroid (2018VP1) 'Rock' Joe Biden's Run to the White House on the Eve of the 2020 Election?"
https://youtu.be/8XgpcaCqzC0
Checkout Steve Bannon's War Room: Pandemic (Rudy Giuliani was on this Episode today).
War Room: Pandemic Ep 449
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=60Dt_gju9Jw
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