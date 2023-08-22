Create New Account
Michio Kaku admits that the CIA has used weather modification weapons
GalacticStorm
2098 Subscribers
93 views
Published Yesterday

This aired 9 years ago on CBS.

The professor admits that the CIA used weather modification weapons during the Vietnam War but the reporter quickly added "allegedly"

At first he says it's "experimental" but later on admits we used this technology during the war. "Scientists and researchers may one day be able to manipulate rain and lightning using lasers.


"CBS This Morning" contributor Michio Kaku, a physics professor at City College of New York, talks to Charlie Rose and Norah O'Donnell about the potential future of weather."

weaponsweathermodificationclimate control

