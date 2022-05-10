Preparing Your Teen for Adulthood - SPOTLIGHT with Tina Griffin

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TAKEAWAYS
Tina Griffin is speaking in Ohio, Idaho, Florida and Maine this summer - check out CounterCultureMom.com/Tour-Dates/ for more info
UK Researchers have identified polypropylene microplastics in lung tissue with a possible connection to face masks
Check out Family Camp, a clean comedy for the entire family in theaters May 13
Watch The Matter of Life, a documentary showing why Christians must be pro-life and pro-love releasing May 16-17 in select theaters
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Donate to Save Babies with PreBorn: https://preborn.com/tina
Get C60 Complete to Combat Inflammation: https://bit.ly/3nn44fj
Dr. Everett Piper on Glenn Beck: https://bit.ly/36lrjAT
Abstinence Clearinghouse: https://abstinence.net/about-us/
Counter Culture Mom Tour Dates: https://counterculturemom.com/tour-dates/
False Teacher Jen Hatmaker: https://bit.ly/3FeKxFH
Microplastics Found in Lung Tissue: https://bit.ly/3MT2axa
Bill Gates Warns About Deadlier Coronavirus Pandemic: https://bit.ly/3sdU2Q4
Remdesivir Approved by FDA for Infants: https://bit.ly/3w7tjFU
NIH Says COVID Shots Can Cause Death: https://bit.ly/39ECRAM
Family Camp Movie Trailer: https://bit.ly/37PzLJL
Family Camp Movie Website: https://familycampmovie.com/
The Matter of Life Movie Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7FoGpufkWMw
The Matter of Life Movie Website: https://www.thematteroflife.org/
Six Teenagers Who Made History: https://bit.ly/3vJZBYE
Counter Culture Mom Instagram: https://bit.ly/3scmqC9
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