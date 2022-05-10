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Preparing Your Teen for Adulthood - SPOTLIGHT with Tina Griffin
Counter Culture Mom
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28 views • May 10, 2022
Decades ago the word “teen” didn’t even exist. People went from wearing a diaper to being a dad by the time they were twenty. Around 1944 the word “teenager” emerged as a marketing term that recognized the spending power of adolescents. Contrary to the low standards culture sets for teens, they are capable of doing amazing things for God as a young person. Joan of Arc led the French army in a major victory against the English during the Hundred Years’ War when she was 15 years old! Louis Braille was also just 15 years old when he developed the Braille language to help the blind read and write. Let’s guide our children to become the great leaders of tomorrow by leading them in the right direction today.


TAKEAWAYS

Tina Griffin is speaking in Ohio, Idaho, Florida and Maine this summer - check out CounterCultureMom.com/Tour-Dates/ for more info

UK Researchers have identified polypropylene microplastics in lung tissue with a possible connection to face masks

Check out Family Camp, a clean comedy for the entire family in theaters May 13

Watch The Matter of Life, a documentary showing why Christians must be pro-life and pro-love releasing May 16-17 in select theaters


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Donate to Save Babies with PreBorn: https://preborn.com/tina
Get C60 Complete to Combat Inflammation: https://bit.ly/3nn44fj
Dr. Everett Piper on Glenn Beck: https://bit.ly/36lrjAT
Abstinence Clearinghouse: https://abstinence.net/about-us/
Counter Culture Mom Tour Dates: https://counterculturemom.com/tour-dates/
False Teacher Jen Hatmaker: https://bit.ly/3FeKxFH
Microplastics Found in Lung Tissue: https://bit.ly/3MT2axa
Bill Gates Warns About Deadlier Coronavirus Pandemic: https://bit.ly/3sdU2Q4
Remdesivir Approved by FDA for Infants: https://bit.ly/3w7tjFU
NIH Says COVID Shots Can Cause Death: https://bit.ly/39ECRAM
Family Camp Movie Trailer: https://bit.ly/37PzLJL
Family Camp Movie Website: https://familycampmovie.com/
The Matter of Life Movie Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7FoGpufkWMw
The Matter of Life Movie Website: https://www.thematteroflife.org/
Six Teenagers Who Made History: https://bit.ly/3vJZBYE
Counter Culture Mom Instagram: https://bit.ly/3scmqC9

🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
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📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
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💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
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Keywords
godchurchteentina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showhundred years warbraille languagelouis braillejoan of arc america
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