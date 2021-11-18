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Canadian Liens ARBUTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICAL (LNP Patent Holder)
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11 views • November 18, 2021
On August 21st, 2021 Dr. David Martin called on Canadians to do something with the opportunity of the Canadian Election around the corner on September 20th, 2021.
I felt the need to do something with his research, so I filed a LIEN/Financing-Statement within British Columbia's Personal Property Registry. I took all his listed felony violations and converted them to the Canadian equivalent under the Competition Act.
The reference number at the top of the LIEN is a registered mail envelope from Passport Canada returning a claim I made to them regarding the RT-PCR test I took. They tracked down my $300 RT-PCR Swab and sent it back to me.
This is the basis for my personal interest in the claim against the colluding parties to change market conditions so that the public takes the "vaccine" into their bodies. All of the evidence I found I listed as collateral within the LIEN.
ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA'S Lawyers have contacted me and are threatening court action if I do not discharge the LIEN. More videos soon. Please share
I felt the need to do something with his research, so I filed a LIEN/Financing-Statement within British Columbia's Personal Property Registry. I took all his listed felony violations and converted them to the Canadian equivalent under the Competition Act.
The reference number at the top of the LIEN is a registered mail envelope from Passport Canada returning a claim I made to them regarding the RT-PCR test I took. They tracked down my $300 RT-PCR Swab and sent it back to me.
This is the basis for my personal interest in the claim against the colluding parties to change market conditions so that the public takes the "vaccine" into their bodies. All of the evidence I found I listed as collateral within the LIEN.
ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA'S Lawyers have contacted me and are threatening court action if I do not discharge the LIEN. More videos soon. Please share
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